John "Butch" Hamilton

Dec. 17, 1943 - Oct. 20, 2020

CHARLESTON – John Carl "Butch" Hamilton, 76, of rural Charleston, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.

John was born December 17, 1943 at Kankakee, IL, son of John George Hamilton and Lola Valena (Sexton) Hamilton-Lawyer. He married Wilma E. Bennett; she preceded him in death, June 11, 2008. He is survived by four step-children: Grace Ellen Brown, Leona Brown, Choppy Brown, and Janny Brown; he was "Uncle Daddy" to two nephews and two nieces he helped raise: James Hardy, Valena L. Lammers, Gerri-Sue Ferguson, and Clarence Boggs. Numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great nieces and great-great nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Nannette Irene Hardy and Jeanette Ilene Boggs, and a nephew: John Arthur Pelton.

Butch was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as an independent contractor, specializing in concrete.

His graveside memorial service with military rites will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Memorials may be directed to his family. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.