John Linder Jr.

John Linder, Jr.

Sept. 12, 1928 - Nov. 14, 2020

MATTOON - John Linder Jr., age 92, of Mattoon passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

John was born on September 12, 1928 in Mattoon, IL the son of John Edward Sr. and Verna (Lawhorn) Linder. He married Virginia Young in 1956. She preceded him in death in 2014. Survivors include his nieces and nephews: Gary Simmons of Jeffersonville, IN, Gail (Robert) Chambley of Griffin, GA, David (Treva) Simmons of Lizella, GA, John (Renita) Simmons of Mattoon, IL and Angela (Darrell) McDaniel of Griffin, GA. In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, and two sisters: Ethel Simmons and Sandra Linder.

John served honorably in the United States Army. He worked in maintenance at USI in Tuscola for many years. John will be remembered as a loving husband who had a never-ending giving heart towards his family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
