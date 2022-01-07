Menu
John Frederick Livingston
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

John Frederick Livingston

Jan. 26, 1936 - Jan. 2, 2022

TOLEDO - John Livingston of rural Toledo, IL, passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

He was comforted by his loving and caring family.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday January 9, 2022, at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday January 10, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose, IL.

For full Obituary and to send online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Oak Avenue PO Box 339, Neoga, IL
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Rose Of Lima Church
301 Spring Creek Rd, Montrose, IL
