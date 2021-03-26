John Gilbert Piacentine

Jan. 23, 1930 - March 20, 2021

CHARLESTON – John Gilbert Piacentine, 91, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.

John was born January 23, 1930 in Charleston, son of Claude and Thelma (Archer) Piacentine. He married Eloise F. Foreman in 1953. She passed away March 24, 2011. He is survived by one daughter: Janice M. (Richard) Spraker; three grandchildren: Jason Spraker, Brian Spraker, and Bradley Spraker; four great-grandchildren: Christian Spraker, Hailey Spraker, Addyson Spraker, and Brylee Spraker. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: LaVonna Powell-Rose; and a son: John D. Piacentine.

John retired from Trailmobile. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, the Westfield Masonic Lodge, and a U.S. Navy veteran.

The memorial service honoring his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Skinner officiating.