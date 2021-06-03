John Albert Speer

April 10, 1928 - May 27, 2021

MATTOON - John Albert Speer, age 93, of Mattoon passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Froeschle of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial with Military Rites will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will begin at 9:45 a.m. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

John was born on April 10, 1928 in Mattoon the son of Albert Hobart and Ruth (Grisamore) Speer.

Survivors include his sisters: Janet Davis of Streator, IL; Carol Hyink of Yorkville, IL; several nieces and nephews: Debora Wambach of Ottawa, IL, Diana (Tod) Pratte of Normal, IL, Mark Speer of Marion, IL, Sandy Hammond of Vienna, IL, Joel (Lethea) Speer of Bloomington, IL, Dale Speer (and friend Susan) of Woodstock, GA, Karen (Tom) Boeckman of Milwaukee, WI, Cheryl (Tom) Steumer of Los Gatos, CA, Dawn (Eric) Bloom of Yorkville, IL, Angela (Sam) DiNuzzo of Rocelle, IL; and many great nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Guy Speer and Lee Speer; daughter, Jane Ann Cate; granddaughter, Stella Irene; brothers and sisters-in-law: Glen (Antionette) Speer, Dwain (Wanda) Speer, Kenneth Davis, Daryl Hyink; two nephews: Andrew Speer, and Douglas Davis.

John served honorably in the United States Army as Corporal during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 29 years before retiring in 1988. John was a lifelong resident of Mattoon, Illinois. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon, Masonic Lodge 260, Scottish Rite Bodies, Ansar Shrine, High 12 Club, VFW Post 4325, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, National Association of Letter Carriers, AARP and Vintage Chevrolet Club of American. John's interests included time spent with his extended family, especially time spent with his daughter Jane, watching Mecum Auto Auctions on T.V., attending church, eating with friends at the Senior Center, High-12, listening to music, reading car magazines and many others and the local newspaper every day. He had a life-long love affair with cars. He owned a Model T, which he was hoping to restore at one time. He had the ability to make friends everywhere. He never met a "stranger". He never missed the opportunity to share about his life experiences and fast knowledge about the history of Mattoon. He was quite the conversationalist. He was a life-long resident and mail carrier for 29 years. He was consistent in never missing a family member's birthday with a card and adding a $5.00 bill to all nieces and nephews cards. He loved his cat "Leroy" and will be missed by his family and numerous friends.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to First Presbyterian Church, Mattoon, IL or any charity of their choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.