John William LeDuc

April 2, 1933 - Nov. 14, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah - John William LeDuc passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Saratoga Springs, UT on November 14, 2020 after Mountain Point Medical Center discharged him to hospice care following a stroke.

He was born April 2, 1933 in Pana, IL to Marcel and Ruth Gladys Slifer LeDuc, who taught their children success is measured by the impact people have on the lives of others and by their efforts to leave the world a better place than they found it.

He worked for the betterment of the developmentally disabled and loved family vacations, bowling, fishing, following IL, AL and UT sports teams and keeping up with the latest developments in science and technology.

He volunteered for Special Olympics and the Red Cross, where he often donated blood.

Life highlights included chairing the math department of Eastern Illinois University, building a house, restoring a house boat he purchased then raised from the bottom of Lake Shelbyville, and watching the Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl and the Chicago Cubs win a World Series.

He earned a bachelor's degree in math education in 1958 at Eastern Illinois University, a master's degree in mathematics in 1960 from the University of Utah and a PhD in math education in 1971 from the University of Illinois, so he could support his family by helping others as a teacher.

He passed the value system of his parents along to his children, who pursued careers where they could improve the lives of others by helping them become better informed and more highly skilled.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Stevens LeDuc; two brothers; two sisters; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and the parents of the grandchildren: Doug and Susan LeDuc of Fort Wayne, IN; Patrice and Lawrence Herrington of Crystal, MN; Jan LeDuc of Saratoga Springs and Bradley Loveday of Twin Falls, ID and Eric LeDuc and Carolyn Varga of Salt Lake City, UT.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, John William LeDuc and three brothers.

Burial will be in the Hubbartt Cemetery in Shelby County, Illinois.