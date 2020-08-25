MATTOON - Juanita "June" Debow (Dial), age 92 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:36 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Don Davis will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

June was born on June 10, 1928, the youngest of twelve children born to John H.W. Dial and Belle (Garvin) Dial. She is survived by her five children: Chris Debow and wife Vicki of Leesburg, FL; Rae Colin and husband Brian of Homewood, IL; John Debow of Mattoon, IL; Ann Krout and husband Vince of Simi Valley, CA; and L.R. Debow of Mattoon, IL. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren; Jeff, Laura, Paul, Greg, Kim, Meghan and MecKenzie; and many nieces and nephews.

Graduating Thompsonville High School in 1945, she attended Southern Illinois University for one year, the first member of her family to attend college.

Eventually joining the work force as a secretary, she met Leo Debow at Kuehne Manufacturing Company. Dating led to marriage and the raising of five children. As the children grew, they all were involved in the Mattoon public school music programs. June was very involved with the band parents for twenty-four years, culminating with the herculean effort of purchasing new band uniforms for the Mattoon High School Band in 1985. She was an untiring and successful organizer as she got the entire Mattoon community behind this project.

After the passing of her husband in 1985, June became more involved as a babysitter extraordinaire and worked part time as the lady who handed out free samples at the local supermarkets. She really enjoyed that job as she loved talking to all who stopped by her stand.

June started working at Lake Land College in 1990 in the Financial Aid Office and retired in 2008, just before her eightieth birthday. During that time, June was very active in outside activities and was a devoted member to South Side Church of Christ of Mattoon, IL. She loved gardening, shopping, church activities, riding her bike and walking. She even participated in some long distance bike rides and did several walking parts of local 5K races. Another great hobby was her love of traveling and collecting coffee cups to remember her travels.

Even though June was very independent most of her life, she lived with her two daughters Rae and Ann, for two years and then in the wonderful Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL for just over a year.

She will be fondly remembered.

