Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith K. Campbell

Judith K. Campbell

Dec. 26, 1941 - Nov. 10, 2020

CHARLESTON – Judith K. Campbell, 78, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at SBLHC. Judy was born December 26, 1941 at Casey, IL, daughter of Rio and Lorraine (Mumford) Thompson. She is survived by one son: Colin Campbell of Charleston and one brother: Randy Thompson of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents. Judy taught Spanish and English in several school districts in the area, including Beecher City, Effingham St. Anthony, Casey, Findlay, Arthur, Stephen Decatur, Oakland, Martinsville, Tower Hill, and Terre Haute.

No public service is planned. Arrangements: Caudill-King Funeral Home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Caudill-King Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.