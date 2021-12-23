Judy Lee Bigard

Jan. 1, 1948 - Dec. 20, 2021

CHARLESTON – Judy Lee Bigard, 73, of Humboldt, IL, went to her heavenly home Monday, December 20, 2021. Private family services will be held with a burial in Mound Cemetery in Charleston, IL. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judy was born January 1, 1948, in Springfield, IL, to Theodore and Doris Ellen (Chaney) Venable. She married Lawrence David Bigard on June 13, 1981, in Champaign, IL, and he preceded her on April 27, 2011.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Alan) Riley of Burns Flat, OK; six grandchildren: Joshua Milliman, Danielle (Jeff) Bryant, Melissa (Tyler) Cline, Makala Riley, and Bryce Riley; two great-grandchildren: Ellen Kading and Bentley Cline; sister, Jan Comstock; and two brothers: Robert (Loraine) Venable and Michael (Becky) Venable. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Barbara Venable, Mary Mayfield, and Nancy Adair; and brother-in-law, John Daniel Bigard.

Judy was a graduate of Urbana High School in 1966, and was a member of the Charleston Bible Church. She enjoyed her time cooking, sewing, and was very crafty. She operated Country Cabin Crafts out of her home for many years. She, her husband, and brother and sister-in-law ran B & B Concessions at many different festivals and fairs in the Charleston area. She had a love for animals and mostly importantly loved playing cards. Judy's true passion in her life was her family. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed by them all.

