Karen Cline
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Karen (Kirkpatrick) Cline

Feb. 19, 1940 - Mar. 8, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas - Karen (Kirkpatrick) Cline, age 81, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Services were held previously in Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Community Missions Fund at the Woodlands First Baptist Church or the Montgomery County Animal Shelter and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Karen was born on February 19, 1940, in Charleston, Illinois to George and Ethel Kirkpatrick and spent her childhood and early adulthood in Charleston until moving to Houston in 1971. On August 15, 1973, she married Robert Eugene Cline who preceded her in death, along with a son, Paul Douglas (Doug) Hanley, and her seven siblings including her twin sister, Sharon Matheny. She is survived by three daughters: Janice LeBourgeois (Henry), Cindy Stipe (Brian) and Bobbie Jehle (Blake); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Karen's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
1285 West State Street, Charleston, IL
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
