Kathryn Lucille (Lou) Carey

May 15, 1927 - Jan. 27, 2021

GILBERT, Arizona -

Kathryn Lucille (Lou) Carey passed on January 27, 2021 in Gilbert, AZ. Lou was born in Iroquois County, IL on May 15, 1927 to Thomas and Margaret (Gibbons) Butler. She married Joseph (Joe) Carey in Danville, IL on August 25, 1948. Joseph preceded her in death on December 1, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her son, Philip Carey also known as Joel Brandeis, one grandson and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Marjorie (Jim) Crowe, Mark (Christine) Carey; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She became a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville in the Army Nurse Corps. She worked at the VA hospital in Danville, was a nurse at EIU, and the director of Hospice at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital. After retirement, she and Joe moved to Sun City, AZ.

Kathryn will be interred with Joseph in Sun City, AZ. Donations may be made to the Valley Hospice of AZ (valleyhospiceaz.com), Surprise, AZ 85378, 623-322-3672.