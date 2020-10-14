Kim E. Hopkins

Feb. 28, 1940 - Oct. 11, 2020

MATTOON - Kim E. Hopkins, age 80 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Kim was born February 28, 1940 to the late Earl V. and Frances G. Hopkins in Charleston, IL. He married Carol A. Michaels on May 7, 1960 in Dresden, TN. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Carol A. Hopkins of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Kay E. Stover of Florida. He was preceded in death by one son, James A. Hopkins.

Kim was a long-time and dedicated employee of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Mattoon, IL where he served as Vice President from 1977-1989 and later as President from 1989 until his retirement in 2002. Previously, he was employed by First Mid Illinois, formerly First National Bank, for over seventeen years. Kim was an active member in numerous organization in Mattoon, IL throughout the years, such as: Eagles Club; Kiwanis Club; Masonic Lodge; past board member of Dodge Grove Cemetery; past board member of the Salvation Army; past board member of Mattoon Chamber of Commerce; and charter member of The Breaking Wind Running Club.

Always quick witted, with a ready smile and keen sense of humor, Kim never knew a stranger and was a friend to many. From attending conventions, traveling, camping, golfing and fishing trips at Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee, Kim lived life to the fullest. He and his wife cherished their annual New Year's Eve celebration, a time to reflect and appreciate new beginnings; traveling near and far regardless of the circumstances.

Kim was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The valuable relationships he built will surpass his time on earth and his legacy will live on. He will be fondly remembered as a good man.

Memorials in Kim's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association of America, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

