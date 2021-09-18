Kip Leon Anderson

Beloved husband of Christine (nee Belair). Loving and devoted father of Emily and Stella. Cherished son of James and Marjorie, nee Buesking Anderson and dear son-in-law of Elaine (the late Richard Sr.) Belair. Fond Brother of Scott (Jenny) Anderson, Andrea (Ken) Steury and Brett (Nancy) Anderson. Loved Brother-in-law of Lynn (James)Rozhon and Richard Jr. (Michelle) Belair. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation of Monday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

