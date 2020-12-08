Larry Arthur

Jan. 2. 1944 - Dec. 4, 2020

MATTOON - Larry Arthur, age 76, of Mattoon passed away 8:48 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital with his family by his side.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon. Following the visitation, graveside services honoring his life will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Butler officiating. Larry was born on January 2, 1944 in Mattoon, IL the son of Albert "Ab" and Dorothy (Bartley) Arthur. He married Rose Curtis on June 7, 1969.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Rose Arthur; daughter Michelle Arthur of Lafayette, IN; son Doug (Kim) Arthur of Mt. Zion, IL; grandsons, Aiden Arthur, Austin Arthur and Brady Arthur of Mt. Zion, IL; brother Bob (Kay) Arthur of Phoenix, AZ. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill Arthur.

Larry graduated with the class of 1962 from Mattoon High School. He was the Class President and was a Letterman for the Mattoon High School Baseball team. Larry was a lifelong farmer, only leaving the farm to serve his country in the United States Army. After his service, Larry returned home to Mattoon and continued his career farming with his father. When Ab retired, Larry took over the family farm operation for another 24 years until his retirement in 2009.

Larry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved being a member of the farming community and was always there to help anyone in need. He took great enjoyment in the outdoors whether it be farming, hunting, boating, fishing, mushroom hunting or just sitting outside listening to the birds. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and nothing made him smile more than watching or spending time with his grandsons.

