Larry E. Barron
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Larry E. Barron

Oct. 25, 1950 - Dec. 31, 2021

CHARLESTON – Larry E. Barron, 71, of Charleston, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Today) Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Larry was born October 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Elsie (Bettis) and Huston Barron. He had two sisters: Diane Barron and Linda Barron.

Larry was a longtime employee of CCAR and a member of the United Pentecostal Tabernacle.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue, Charleston, IL
Jan
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue, Charleston, IL
Jan
5
Burial
Mound Cemetery
Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
