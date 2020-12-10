Larry C. Ciulla

August 10, 1966 - Dec. 6, 2020

MATTOON - Larry C. Ciulla, age 54, of Mattoon passed away December 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Larry was born on August 10, 1966 in Cuyahoga, OH, the son of Salvatore and Nina (Amante) Ciulla. He is survived by his wife, Tonya (Schilling) Ciulla; son, Chris Ciulla of Mattoon; brother, Salvatore Ciulla of Gibson City; step-daughters: Sierra Coartney of Charleston and Sydney Fisher of Denver, CO; step-son, Landon (Sheyanne) Pearcy of Mattoon; father and mother-in-law, David and Linda Schilling of Mattoon; brother-in-law, Mark (John Pruitt) Schilling of Janesville, WI; granddaughters: Madalyn Coartney of Charleston and Violet Pearcy of Mattoon. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cindy Ciulla.

Larry was an automotive technician in the area. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his honor may be given to https://www.facebook.com/donate/371842583914418/?fundraiser_source=external_url. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.