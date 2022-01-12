Larry A. Coartney

July 27, 1940 - Jan. 10, 2022

ASHMORE – Larry A. Coartney, 81, of rural Ashmore, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at home, with family at his side.

His funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Caudill-King Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Marsh officiating. Burial, with military rites by Westfield American Legion Post 609, will follow in Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorials: Westfield American Legion Post 609 or Enon Cemetery.

Larry was born July 27, 1940 at Ashmore, son of Carlos A. and Louise (Beavers) Coartney. He married Marilyn Lauher, June 25, 1966, at the Kansas Christian Church; she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Lori (Steve) Haines of Seneca, IL, Jill (Matt) Cheatham of Broadlands, IL, Craig (Andrea) Coartney of Westfield, and Blake (Alicia) Coartney of Westfield. Grandchildren: Kayla (Matt) Schahrer of Bloomington, Sarah Haines of Peoria, Nicole (Collin) Rohl of Homer, Ryan Cheatham of Broadlands, Natalie Coartney of Charleston, Ty Coartney of Charleston, Claire Coartney of Westfield, Addysen of Westfield, and Lexis of Westfield; one great-grandchild, Peyton Schahrer of Bloomington; and two sisters: Judy (Don) Kelsheimer of Casey and Carole Coartney of Ashmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Barbara Coleman.

Larry was a member of the Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, and a member of Westfield American Legion Post 609. He was a hard working farmer, and loved following his grandchildren's sports activities. His favorite pastime was giving nicknames to people he loved, especially his grandchildren.