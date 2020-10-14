Larry Gene Ozier

Sept. 8, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2020

Larry Gene Ozier, 77, passed away September 9, 2020 suddenly at his home in Texas. He was born on September 8, 1943 in Charleston, IL, to Eugene H. Ozier and Florence L. Davis Ozier.

He is survived by his third wife Camvan. His son Christopher Ozier (Arkansas) wife Linda. His daughter Denise Ozier Fragogiannis (Naperville) husband John; grandchildren: Michelle Ozier, Nicole Ozier, Larry Ozier, Leanna Ozier, Christopher Ozier, Stacy Fragogiannis Agellis, Aliki Fragogiannis Stanek, Andrianna Fragogiannis McDowell; great-grandchildren: Alex, John, Petros, George, Donovan, Destry, Patrick, Emma, Lorelei, Sean, James and Kennedy. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and step sister Carolyn Poindexter.