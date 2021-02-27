Menu
Larry Edward Lovell
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Larry Edward Lovell

CHARLESTON – Larry Edward Lovell, 76, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at SBLHC.

His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Salisbury Church, 2190 County Highway 5, Charleston, with Pastor Michael Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salisbury Church to use for Children's Ministry.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Salisbury Church
2190 County Highway 5, Charleston, IL
Mar
1
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Salisbury Church
2190 County Highway 5, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
Jane, We are so sorry for your loss. My mother is very upset we just learned about this today. I can still hear his voice and see his big smile welcoming us to church. We are sending you prayers. Amanda Malcom Jarvis Malcom Shanan Strode
Amanda Malcom
March 24, 2021
To Jane: From one "You look marvelous" to another: I just sat up suddenly and realized Larry was gone. I am so sorry for your loss and for your son´s loss. Larry fought the good fight, as I know from when he was in Cardiac Rehab and I was working there. What an inspiration he was to everyone there, having gone thru so much, yet always so happy and friendly. I will stop by the shop to see you soon. I am sad that I won´t hear him greet me with " You Look Marvelous" anymore. But we can carry that tradition on-You and I. Peace be with you and his family, and may happy memories of him always be with you.
Valerie Boroughs
March 16, 2021
Jane, I am so sorry for your loss. Larry was a wonderful man. Hold on to the great memories. Praying for you!!
Lori Grissom
March 2, 2021
Our prayers are with you with all our love.
Thomas Skinner
March 2, 2021
Jane, I am so deeply sorry for the loss of your beloved Larry....He was such a sweetie and I love the beautiful example of a loving marriage you shared with him. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Lana Keigley
March 1, 2021
Much sympaathy to Janeand all the family! I remember Larry as such a nice person in High School. My prayers and thoughts are with you today as you face one of the most difficult days ever!
Glenna Hiett (formerly Glenna Blackshire)
March 1, 2021
Jane, We loved working with Larry at the Feed Mill way back when! I think he influenced each of Dale Slifer's kids! He was always helpful and giving in his advice for life! Prayers for you at this time!
Elizabeth Slifer
March 1, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Jane and your family. Larry was always a bright spot for METS. A wonderful man with a great sense of humor and a bright twinkle in his eye. I know that he will be sorely missed. ... Deb
Deborah Haugens
February 27, 2021
Larry will be missed by his forever smile and kind words. He always asked about my family when I would see him around. I look forward to seeing him again in heaven to just sit and chat.
Fred and Sheila Jaeger
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. Prayers to your family.
Nancy Rardin
February 27, 2021
