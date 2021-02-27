To Jane: From one "You look marvelous" to another: I just sat up suddenly and realized Larry was gone. I am so sorry for your loss and for your son´s loss. Larry fought the good fight, as I know from when he was in Cardiac Rehab and I was working there. What an inspiration he was to everyone there, having gone thru so much, yet always so happy and friendly. I will stop by the shop to see you soon. I am sad that I won´t hear him greet me with " You Look Marvelous" anymore. But we can carry that tradition on-You and I. Peace be with you and his family, and may happy memories of him always be with you.

Valerie Boroughs March 16, 2021