Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Lynn Schoffstall
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur
431 South Vine Street
Arthur, IL

Larry Lynn Schoffstall

Oct. 22, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2021

ARTHUR - Larry Lynn Schoffstall, 80, of Arthur, died at 8:58 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Waggoner Cemetery in Chauncey, Illinois with visitation from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur.

Larry was born October 22, 1940 in Lawrence County, the son of Cleon and Leota Shank Schoffstall. He married Carol Jenkins in Olney on October 22, 1967.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Schoffstall of Arthur; twin daughters, Candace (Shane) Hout of Arcola; Corinna (Brett) Watson of Ripley, Tennessee; five grandsons: Marcus, Matthew, Myles, McKinnon Watson; and Josiah Hout of Arcola; two brothers, Fred Schoffstall of Lawrenceville, and Dan Schoffstall of Evansville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.

Larry graduated from Bridgeport High School after starting in a one-room schoolhouse. He formerly farmed and worked at Texaco in Lawrenceville. He retired from U.S. Industrial Corporation in Tuscola at age 65.

Larry was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church; Arthur Lions Club; and Army National Guard Engineer Unit in Lawrenceville from 1962-1968.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waggoner Cemetery
Chauncey, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Shrader Funeral Home - Arthur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.