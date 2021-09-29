Larry Lynn Schoffstall

Oct. 22, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2021

ARTHUR - Larry Lynn Schoffstall, 80, of Arthur, died at 8:58 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Waggoner Cemetery in Chauncey, Illinois with visitation from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur.

Larry was born October 22, 1940 in Lawrence County, the son of Cleon and Leota Shank Schoffstall. He married Carol Jenkins in Olney on October 22, 1967.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Schoffstall of Arthur; twin daughters, Candace (Shane) Hout of Arcola; Corinna (Brett) Watson of Ripley, Tennessee; five grandsons: Marcus, Matthew, Myles, McKinnon Watson; and Josiah Hout of Arcola; two brothers, Fred Schoffstall of Lawrenceville, and Dan Schoffstall of Evansville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.

Larry graduated from Bridgeport High School after starting in a one-room schoolhouse. He formerly farmed and worked at Texaco in Lawrenceville. He retired from U.S. Industrial Corporation in Tuscola at age 65.

Larry was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church; Arthur Lions Club; and Army National Guard Engineer Unit in Lawrenceville from 1962-1968.

