BEMENT - Larry W. Phipps, 73, of Bement, IL., passed away at 2:27 A.M., on Friday, August 14, 2020, in the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.Public graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Pat Tieman, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. The Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 will conduct military services for the Army veteran. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 or the Bement E.M.T.'s Association. We ask that out at the cemetery you please use social distance due to Covid-19 suggestions. Larry was born on July 19, 1947, in Monticello, IL., a son of Leonard and Margaret Stiverson Phipps. He married Nora Jane Cook on November 10, 1967, in Milmine, IL., and she survives of Bement, IL. Surviving children include; Alan (Holley) Phipps of Camargo, IL., and Joanna (John) Goodrich of Mattoon, IL., as well as 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Sam(Tammy) Phipps of Maroa, IL., Dennis (Dottie) Phipps of Decatur, IL., Tim (Gail) Poundstone of Assumption, IL., Monte (Patti) Poling of Hammond, IL., Helen (Brian) Collins of Zion, IL., and Leann (David) Vargas of San Antonio, TX., as well as uncles; Kenny and Loren Phipps, who helped raise him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandma Maggie Phipps, who helped raise him as a little boy.Larry graduated from Bement High School in 1966. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam during 1967-1968. Larry then worked for General Cable, Monticello for over 20 years and then the building services dept. at the University of Illinois for another 19 years. Larry was a member of the Bement Masonic Lodge #365 A.F. & A.M., the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, the 40&8 Club, Ray Plummer V.F.W., Post #5192, Disabled Veteran's Association Post #17, Decatur, IL. When in high school Larry loved playing baseball, and went on to play amateur fast pitch softball. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing, golfing and camping. "Sargent Larry Phipps fought for his country during the Vietnam War from 67 to 68. He then fought in the last 10 years of his life with multiple affects of his exposure to Agent Orange. Heart Disease & multiple organ failure eventually won that battle. His family would like to express their gratitude to all of his caregivers for their aid to Larry in this fight."Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Larry W. Phipps, "Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.