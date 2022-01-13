Larry Milton Zachow

April 23, 1939 - Jan. 10, 2022

MATTOON - Larry Milton Zachow, age 82, of Mattoon, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mattoon Healthcare.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Krost officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Larry was born on April 23, 1939, in Mattoon, the son of Edward Zachow and Iva (Canary) Zachow. He married Bonnie Jean Boyer on June 12, 1965. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2005.

Survivors include children: Dawn (Brian Goad) Zachow of Mattoon, IL, and Brian (Janelle) Zachow of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Jared, Rachel, and Hunter Zachow, all of Bloomington, IL; siblings, Mary Willingham, John Zachow, and Joyce Zachow, all of Mattoon, IL; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: David Zachow, Otis Zachow, and Norma Sell.

Larry was a great dad and was very active in his kids' lives. Larry enjoyed tinkering and building puzzles and lawn ornaments out of wood. He restored old bikes and donated them to children in the community. Larry and Bonnie volunteered for the Bagelfest Celebration and for the Mattoon Sesquicentennial. He loved to travel and had a passion for old convertibles. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net, or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.