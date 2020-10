Condolences to you all. I was Laura´s college roommate, and she was a hugely important influence in my life during those college years and beyond. We shared tastes in music and literature, competed for various boyfriends, and got into just a moderate amount of trouble together. We stayed friends always, and I treasure all the memories (and all the 10-page, hand-written, legal pad letters she sent). Please know that your sister was cherished by so many people in different phases of her life.

Jane Townsend October 18, 2020