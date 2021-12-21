Lela Blanche Ewing

Sept. 1, 1929 - Dec. 17, 2021

FISHERS, Indiana - Lela Blanche Ewing, age 92 of Fishers, IN passed away at 12:15 AM Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hamilton Trace Family-first Senior Living in Fishers, IN.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Reverend Mark Eckel will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Lela was born on September 1, 1929, in Marion County, IL to the late Alfred Floyd and Rosa Myrtle (Shadden) Mulvany. She married James L. Ewing on May 24, 1947, in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on May 12, 2006. She is survived by one son, Bobby Gene Ewing and wife Cheryl of Jonesborough, TN; one daughter, Robbin Lee Eckel and husband Mark of Fishers, IN, five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Lela served others with love and compassion, always caring for those who no one else sees. She was a wonderful example of "Love one another." Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren honor her persevering faith in Jesus, as her Savior and Strength and hope to walk in her lasting legacy.

Please send a donation to The Salvation Army in lieu flowers.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.