Leo E. Jordan

Dec. 1, 1929 - Oct. 6, 2020

TOWER HILL - Leo E. Jordan, age 90 of Tower Hill, IL formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Leo was born December 1, 1929 to the late Fred L. and Lillie E. (Mitchell) Jordan. He married Betty Jane (Stuckey) on April 28, 1952 in Mattoon, IL. She preceded him in death July 8, 2015. He is survived by two sons, Edward L. Jordan and wife Debby of Tower Hill, IL, Erik D. Jordan of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren, Rachel L. Jordan (Steve Watson) of Shelbyville, IL, Sean E. Jordan and wife Cierra of Cedar Park, TX, Tim D. Jordan of Humboldt, IL, Jamie L. Bishop and fiance' Olajuwon Moore of Rantoul, IL; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Proud to be an American, Leo honorably served in the US Army from 1949-1950 in Germany. Leo retired from General Electric in Mattoon, IL where he was employed as a security guard. An avid reader, Leo enjoyed settling down to a Stephen King thriller with an occasional Bud Light. With his history of impressive gardening expertise, Leo later advanced to become the gardening supervisor and dedicated green bean snapper. During his time of leisure, he enjoyed cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, camping, and boating.

Family was the foundation of Leo's existence. He will be forever loved and remembered by all; however, they have found peace knowing he is reunited with the love of his life, Betty.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.