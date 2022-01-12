Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard August Henne
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Leonard August Henne

Jan. 5, 1940 - Jan. 10, 2022

MATTOON - Leonard August Henne, age 82, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Bay Port, MI, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Bay Port Cemetery in Fairhaven Township, MI.

Leonard was born on January 5, 1940, in Bay Port, MI, to the late Floyd and Kathryn (Brown) Henne. He married Sunny L. (Crepps) Huene on July 23, 1994, in Mattoon, IL; she survives and lives in Mattoon, IL. He is also survived by two children: Machelle Henne of Port Austin, MI, Melissa Freidt; two stepchildren: Michael A. Huene and wife Kathryn of Mattoon, IL, David W. Huene and significant other Jill Foster of Peoria, IL; one brother, Richard Henne of Bay Port, MI; one sister, Roma Laffrey and husband Bill of Bay Port, MI; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Henne.

Leonard honorably and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He regularly attended the Immaculate Conception Church with his loving wife, Sunny. In 2001 he retired from his engineering career at Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro, PA. Prior to that he was employed at General Motors in Saginaw, MI. He was a member of the VFW Lodge 4325 of Mattoon, IL.

Having a true passion for traveling and camping, Leonard and his wife Sunny visited almost every state in the United States, France, Italy, Ireland, and England, spending a couple of months each year in Florida. Piloting his own plane was a hobby he enjoyed and at times would reduce travel time depending on the destination. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Detroit Lions and Redwings throughout their respective seasons. He had a heart for animals and for all his beloved pets over they years.

Leonard loved life and lived it to the fullest. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved one.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jan
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.