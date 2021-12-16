Menu
Leslee Kimberly Dean
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Leslee Kimberly Dean

Passed awey Dec. 14, 2021

CHARLESTON - Leslee Kimberly Dean, age 63, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her residence.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life honoring her memory between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Leslee was born on November 29, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Wayne Janes and Dorothy (Welch) Janes.

Survivors include her children: Beau (Ashley) Scott of Mattoon, IL, Isaac (Jessica) Clodfelder of Mattoon, IL, and Alex (Rebekah) Winkler of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Lincoln Scott, Kalvin Carter, Elliana Carter, Christian Scott, Greyson Scott, Vivian Scott, Rylan Clodfelder, Allie Winkler, Max Winkler, and Heidi Winkler; siblings: Chris Brown and Susan Pierce; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Bugzee.

Leslee was preceded in death by her son, Adam Scott; her parents; and brother, Bud Janes.

Leslee always had a positive outlook on everything; the sun was always shining in her eyes. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Leslee enjoyed walking her dog, Bugzee, and outdoor activities. She loved to cook and was always high energy. Leslee will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leslee was a special cousin and friend. She will be missed.
Ruth Fuqua
December 17, 2021
The time I spent with Leslee was so memorable she was such a passionate person about everything, I will always remember our time together...
Janice Moler
December 16, 2021
