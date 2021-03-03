Menu
Leslie Charles "Les" Todd
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Leslie Charles "Les" Todd

Dec. 27, 1954 - March 1, 2021

SULLIVAN - Leslie Charles "Les" Todd, 66, of Sullivan, passed away, 2:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in rural Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at New Life Church, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68 following the service at the church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. The family has asked masks to be required and please practice social distancing for the services. The family requests casual attire, memorials may be made in care of the family. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Les was born December 27, 1954, in Christopher, IL, the son of Kenneth Charles and Laura Joyce (Filkins) Todd. He married Lisa Houser on May 22, 1990, in West Frankfort, IL; she survives. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the New Life Church and APA Pool League in Mattoon. Les was very passionate about coaching his many teams that competed in the Special Olympics and his team members called him PaPa Les. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa of Sullivan; sons: Leroy Jacob (Emily) Todd of Springfield, Tyler (Melissa) Todd of Bloomington and Bradlee (Shania) Todd of Sullivan; daughter, Brooke Whitrock of Sullivan; granddaughter, Aurora Todd.

Les was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Todd; and one sister, Mary Todd.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
New Life Church
1502 Cooks Mill Rd, Sullivan, IL
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
New Life Church
1502 Cooks Mill Rd, Sullivan, IL
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
