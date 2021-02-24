Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Linda Jo Bingman
1945 - 2021
1945
2021
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Linda Jo Bingman

Oct. 20, 1945 - Feb. 14, 2021

CHARLESTON – Linda Jo Bingman, age 75, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Her ultimate goal, to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, has been gloriously achieved.

Linda was born on October 20, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Juanita (Adams) and Wilbur Bingman. In addition to her loving parents, Wilbur and Juanita Bingman, she was preceded by her steadfast brother-in-law, John Feterl. She is survived by her devoted and caring sister, Judith Bingman Feterl of Charleston, and her many friends, old and new. Although Linda did not have children of her own, so many fondly thought of her as Aunt Linda.

Linda was a devout Christian, and her life was a testament to her servitude to the Lord.

No service is planned at this time and Linda would be so pleased if you remembered her by acknowledging her love and companionship to animals. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda's name can be made to The Bible Runners and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to read more of Linda's life story or leave condolences for her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5-17-2021: Bette Trainor just called me to see if I had heard from Linda lately. I searched the internet and found out that Linda has passed. We rode on the Chief Joseph Trail Ride with her for years and years. She visited us in Colorado a decade or so ago. She was always an "up" person and a delight to be around. She will be missed.
BJ McCauley
May 17, 2021
