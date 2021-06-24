Lois M. Sheaff

Feb. 7, 1945 - June 18, 2021

LaSALLE - Lois M. Sheaff, 76, formerly of LaSalle, passed away June 18, 2021.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday in Casey United Methodist Church in Casey, IL with the Rev Dr. Joe Richard officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling arrangements. Services will be live streamed through the Hurst Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Lois was born in Casey on February 7, 1945 to Hobart and Eloise (Cole) Burkybile. Lois had a passion for music, and as a young woman was an accomplished pianist and musician. She graduated from Casey-Westfield High School in 1963 and went on to the University of Illinois where she briefly studied Nursing. That was where she met her first husband. While their marriage wouldn't last forever, it gave her a beloved daughter, Kathy. In October of 1990, Lois married her friend and love, Charles J. Sheaff who preceded her in death in 2004. Lois had a number of professions over the years including nurse, business owner, and for many years, Administrative Assistant at Sauer Sundstrand, but she was most proud of her work with her late husband, Chuck, in establishing the LaSalle Excellence Foundation. For the past 30 years, the LaSalle Excellence Foundation has enhanced the education of thousands of LaSalle Public Elementary School students. Lois was a fierce presence in fundraising, organizing annual "drawdown" events and scrip sales. Lois' passion for the education of children was only eclipsed by her dedication to her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, and took pride in remembering everyone's birthday.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Smith of Aurora; one brother Walter Burkybile of Casey; one step-son Charles (Lynne) Sheaff of Jacksonville; three step-daughters: Patricia (Bob) Koehn of Hannibal, MO, Marilyn (Craig) White of Orlando, FL, and Christina (Jeff) Hagen of Santa Monica, CA; ten grandchildren: Chloe, Colin, Philip, Annika, Heidi, Rebecca, Jared, Jessica, Amelia, and Jack; 19 great-grandchildren: Kuba, Anci, Rafaela, Joaquin, August, Nova, Dillon, Fancy, Lenny, Christopher, Kayla, Kierra, Max, Luciana, Emma, Alyssa, Robyn, Braden, and Alex; five great-great grandchildren: Abigal, Rosabelle, Ciaran, Eleanor, and Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one step-son, Robert Sheaff.

In lieu of flowers, Lois left a request that donations be made to the LaSalle Excellence Foundation, a charity that was close to her heart.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at http://www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.