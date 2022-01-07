Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loraine Lois Bridges
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Homes
N. 1st St. & Locust St.
Strasburg, IL

Loraine Lois Bridges

Aug. 26, 1930 - Jan. 5, 2022

EFFINGHAM - Loraine Lois Bridges, 91, of Effingham, formerly of Stewardson, IL, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will be in Swedish Lutheran Cemetery, near Neoga, IL. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Aid or Lutheran Braille Workers. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Loraine was born on August 26, 1930, in Strasburg, IL, the daughter of Orville Walter and Flora (Rincker) Engel. She graduated from Strasburg High School in the Class of 1948, and attended Eastern Illinois University. Loraine married Bobby Lee Bridges on January 1, 1950, at Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg and they were blessed with 67 years together. She was a farm wife and enjoyed fixing meals for their helpers. Loraine also volunteered her time with the American Cancer Society and also with the Lutheran Braille Work Center at St. John's Lutheran Church in Effingham. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where she was active in Ladies Aid. Loraine and her husband Bobby loved playing cards with their Pinochle club.

Loraine is survived by her children: Cynthia (Bob) Roley of rural Windsor, IL, Eric (Mary) Bridges of Wheeler, IL, and Russell (Belinda) Bridges of Stewardson, IL; brother, William R. (Karen) Engel of Naples, FL; sister-in-law, Ruth McMechan of Neoga, IL; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby on September 26, 2017; and sister, Imogene Ansorge.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Strasburg, IL
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Strasburg, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howe & Yockey Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.