Loraine Lois Bridges

Aug. 26, 1930 - Jan. 5, 2022

EFFINGHAM - Loraine Lois Bridges, 91, of Effingham, formerly of Stewardson, IL, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will be in Swedish Lutheran Cemetery, near Neoga, IL. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Aid or Lutheran Braille Workers. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Loraine was born on August 26, 1930, in Strasburg, IL, the daughter of Orville Walter and Flora (Rincker) Engel. She graduated from Strasburg High School in the Class of 1948, and attended Eastern Illinois University. Loraine married Bobby Lee Bridges on January 1, 1950, at Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg and they were blessed with 67 years together. She was a farm wife and enjoyed fixing meals for their helpers. Loraine also volunteered her time with the American Cancer Society and also with the Lutheran Braille Work Center at St. John's Lutheran Church in Effingham. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where she was active in Ladies Aid. Loraine and her husband Bobby loved playing cards with their Pinochle club.

Loraine is survived by her children: Cynthia (Bob) Roley of rural Windsor, IL, Eric (Mary) Bridges of Wheeler, IL, and Russell (Belinda) Bridges of Stewardson, IL; brother, William R. (Karen) Engel of Naples, FL; sister-in-law, Ruth McMechan of Neoga, IL; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby on September 26, 2017; and sister, Imogene Ansorge.

