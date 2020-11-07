Loretta Mary Hogan

May 26, 1924 - Nov. 4, 2020

MATTOON - Loretta Mary Hogan, age 96, of Mattoon passed away at 10:02 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A private Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon on November 11, 2020. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Loretta was born on May 26, 1924 in Pawling, New York the daughter of Daniel and Helen (Byrnes) Flanigan. She married Eugene W. Hogan on December 8, 1946 in Pawling, New York. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Survivors include her son, James (Leslie) Hogan of Albany, OR; daughter, Mary (Robert) Weber of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Brendan (Allison) Hogan of Seattle, WA, Clare (Jordan Baskerville) Hogan of Albany, OR, Sarah Zinschlag of Los Alamos, NM, Anne (Joseph) Rigley of Denver, CO, Thomas (Jennifer Bellso) Zinschlag of Apollo Beach, FL, John (Cara) Weber of St. Louis, MO, Paul Weber of Chicago, IL, Laura (Derek) Bax of O'Fallon, MO and Sean Callahan of St. Louis, MO; eight great-grandchildren; a niece and three nephews. In addition to her husband, Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Gene Marie Hogan and Kathleen Callahan, a brother, Daniel Flanigan, Jr.; sister-in-law, Muriel Flanigan; brother-in-law, Robert Hogan, sister-in-law, Helen Hogan O'Leary; nephew Michael Hogan, niece Patricia O'Leary and son-in-law Patrick Callahan.

Loretta graduated from Pawling High School in 1942 and was a graduate of Sarah Whiteley's New York Secretarial School in New York City. After their marriage, she and Gene moved to Waterbury, Connecticut and started a family. In 1956 they moved to Mattoon where Gene helped open the Anamet Plant. When her children were young, Loretta volunteered at their school and church. She and Gene enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques. Loretta was a bookkeeper at their furniture restoration business. She sewed many cross-stitch pictures that were gifted to family members. She shared her love of fashion with her daughters and granddaughters on many shopping sprees. Loretta will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a loyal friend. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care they provided Loretta.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Immaculate Conception Church, Mattoon, IL or the Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at

