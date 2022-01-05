Loretta Ester Tucker

Died on Jan. 2, 2022

MATTOON - Loretta Ester Tucker, age 99, of Mattoon, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Loretta was a wonderful woman. She was married to her beloved husband, Jack for 55 years. They enjoyed traveling together as a team of semi drivers for Schrock Cabinetry, seeing the country from the open road. Loretta took great pride in her Irish ancestry and treasured her visit to Ireland. She was a devout member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and ladies guild for many years. She was a longtime member of the tops club and also the YMCA of Mattoon. She worked many years on the election board and volunteered at Catholic Charities. She was particularly proud of her families' genealogy and could tell you many relationships on both sides of her family tree.

Funeral Mass honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

She is survived by daughter, Carol Walters of Dauphin Island, AL; son, John (Sally) Tucker of Burnsville, MN; son, Patrick (Laura) Tucker of Charleston, IL; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Jack D. Tucker; son, William Kent Tucker; grandson, Marshall Patrick Tucker; son-in-law, Dick Walters; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Meehan, Bernadine Davis, and Lucille Conlin; and brother, William Patrick Meehan.

She will be greatly missed by friends and family and her dear "girls" who took great care of her so she could remain at home.

