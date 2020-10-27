Louise (Jessie) Kramer

April 1, 1924 - Oct. 21, 2020

MATTOON - Louise (Jessie) Kramer, age 96 of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence, while holding her daughter's hand.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 9:00 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Janesville Cemetery in Lerna, IL. The family has requested those in attendance to wear mask, social distance, and wear casual attire. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Louise was born on April 1, 1924 in Cottonwood Township, IL to the late Jesse and Carrie E. (Redfern) Randolph. She married Donald V. Kramer on September 5, 1942 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on January 16, 1993, after fifty years of marriage. Louise is survived by her devoted daughter, Debbie K. Kramer of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Lucy and Bubby; one special niece, Pat Randolph of Mattoon, IL; two nephews: Randy Adkins of Mattoon, IL, Dan Icenogle and wife Jan of Mattoon, IL; one niece-in-law, Sue Icenogle of Toledo, IL; one special daughter, Cheryl Browning of Greenwood, SC; and three cherished comrades: Becky Holly of Mattoon, IL, Penny Davidson of Mattoon, IL, and Debbie Maycroft of Humboldt, IL. She is preceded in death by one brother, Bub Randolph (Neva); two sisters: Thelma Icenogle (Elmer), Fern Adkins (Ikie); one nephew, Ronald Icenogle; one great-nephew, Andrew Icenogle; lifelong special friends, Marion and Ed Browning, Virginia and Homer Lipham.

Louise was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL, where she found peace and solitude in faith and fellowship. She was a former member of the Mattoon Eagles Club, Moose Lodge 803, and Union of Hairdresser's Association. Before becoming a self-employed licensed beautician out of her home, Louise worked as a sales associate for a dress shop in Charleston, SC, Emmunds Jewelry, and then as a payroll clerk at Brown Shoe Factory in Mattoon, IL. Louise treasured many lifelong friendships made during countless hours pampering clients in her basement. In the 1970's, she obtained her insurance license, selling Aflac insurance on her days off.

Always one to socialize, Louise enjoyed dining out, traveling to South Carolina and Gatlinburg, TN, and keeping company with friends and family. In time of relaxation, she liked to watch soap operas, Netflix series, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Louise will be lovingly remembered for her confident and fiery personality. She truly was one of kind.

A special thank you to not only caregivers but dear friends, Debbie Benslay, Julie Gaines, Ashley Wagoner, Dr. L E McNeill, and Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln for the care and compassion given to Louise throughout the years. Great gratitude is given to friends and family that lifted Louise up in prayer over the past few years, especially Pastor Dennis Strawn, Robin Bennett, and members of the First Baptist Church.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mattoon or Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 North County Road, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.