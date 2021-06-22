Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Louise Kurr
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Louise Kurr

Dec. 15, 1928 - June 19, 2021

MATTOON – Louise Kurr, 92, of Mattoon, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Finney officiating. Burial will follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Louise was born December 15, 1928 at Westfield, Illinois, daughter of Loy Clone and Lydia Belle (Harrison) Finney. She married Claude William Kurr, January 21, 1955 at Angola, IN. He preceded her into Heaven, January 12, 2003. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Iris Oakley, and her children, Robert and Angela, all of Avon, IN, and cousins on both sides of her family. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leon L. Finney and Leland D. Finney.

Louise was a devoted member of East Side Church of the Nazarene. She retired from General Electric. Her favorite gospel group was "The Happy Goodman Family".


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe, Charleston, IL
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
