Lowell Tilson Boroughs

Nov. 18, 1921 - May 27, 2021

CHARLESTON - Lowell Tilson Boroughs, age 99, passed away on May 27, 2021, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois. Lowell was born November 18, 1921, to the late Luther and Maud (Robertson) Boroughs in East Chicago, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Marcia Barnett Boroughs, and three sons: Dana, Brian, and Wayne Boroughs. Lowell is also survived by four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lowell was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Boroughs. Lowell and Marcia have been Charleston residents since 1990.

Lowell had a distinguished career as a music educator, with master's degrees in Music Theory and Performance. He also played clarinet for four years in the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. He was a band and orchestra conductor and completed his music career as Chairman of the Music Department at the University of Indianapolis. Lowell's greatest joy was traveling, and he and Marcia spent many summers in the western national parks.

Lowell donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois in Chicago. No services are planned as per his wishes.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Lowell's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.