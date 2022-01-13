Lowell Lewis Cooper

March 24, 1938 - Jan. 11, 2022

MATTOON - Lowell Lewis Cooper, age 83, of Mattoon, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on January 11, 2022.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lowell was born on March 24, 1938, in Fireco, WV, the son of Price Estes Cooper and Thema (Lilly) Cooper, as well as stepmother, Zella (Dickens) Cooper. He married Jackilene (Bell) Cooper on December 19, 1959.

Survivors include his wife; children: Jeffery (Valerie) Cooper of Lincoln, IL, Vickie (Bert) Bradley of Mattoon, IL, and Doug (Kristine Hosford) Cooper of Oregon, WI; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings: Pauline Johnson of Harvard, IL, Joyce Ann Carrell of Toledo, OH, Dorothy Hoskins of Taylorville, KY, Harold Cooper of Andover, IL, Carson Cooper of Centralia, IL, Bobby Cooper of Kewanna, IN, and Mike Cooper of Bramwell, WV.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jackqueline Sue Cooper; great-grandson, Niles Cooper; siblings: Helen Englebrecht and Gene Cooper; and stepsiblings: Sam Dickens, Leroy Dickens, Chester Dickens, Faye Wood and Roger Cooper.

Lowell was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He truly loved traveling and spending time with family. Lowell retired from Red Oak Die Casting in 1996, where he was General Manager. He was previously employed by Quad City Die Casting where he was in management for more than 20-years. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing. He especially loved the sun, sand and the water. Lowell enjoyed watching college basketball, Major League Baseball and coaching youth baseball which he did for 12-years. He will be greatly missed!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be, given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.