Lucille Pat Welton

Feb. 11, 1944 - Nov. 23, 2020

MATTOON - Lucille Pat Welton, 76, of Mattoon, formerly of Windsor, passed away at 7:33 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Odd Fellow Rebekak Home in Mattoon.

Lucille was born on February 11, 1944, in Elliottstown, the daughter of Thomas Dallas and Lillie Bell (Orsborne) Flick. Lucille and Ted "Teddie" Welton were united in holy matrimony on May 13, 1962, in Windsor, and were blessed with 43 years of marriage before his passing on June 15, 2005. Lucille was a homemaker who adored her family and enjoyed crocheting and gardening. She attended the Winebrenner Memorial Church in Mattoon.

Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Marlene Urie of Mattoon; sons: Stephen (Mary) Welton of Windsor and Marty Welton (Sharon Davidson) of Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters: Velda McWhorter of Effingham, Rosie Flick of Mattoon and Debbie (Bob) Gray of Mattoon; three brothers: John Flick of Sullivan, Andrew Flick of Loxa and Daniel Flick of Mattoon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lillie Flick; husband, Teddie; three sons: Stanley Wayne, Edward Eugene and Ted Lawson Jr; two brothers: Thomas and Jerry and one sister, Dorothy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Randy Beals officiating. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Lucille's name at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.