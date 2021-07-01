Lyle Baumgartner

Jan. 8, 1949 - June 29, 2021

BRUCE - Frederick Lyle Baumgartner, 72, died Tuesday June 29, 2021 at his home near Bruce.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Reed Funeral Home with Seth Myers officiating. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the Highway Church of Christ or the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Lyle was born January 8, 1949 in Decatur, the second son of William Newton and Rella Joy (Frederick) Baumgartner. Lyle married Judith Louise Blaisdell in Charleston on October 16, 1971. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2011. He was also preceded by his parents.

He is survived by a daughter, Keena (Brody) Finney of Newman; a son, Wes (Denise) Baumgartner of Sullivan; a brother, Ken of Sullivan; three granddaughters, Applee Baumgartner, Vivian Baumgartner, and Jessie Baumgartner, all of Sullivan; a grandson, Jack Baumgartner, of Sullivan, a nephew, Wade (Jennifer) Baumgartner of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a brother-in-law, Hap Blaisdell of Palm Springs, California.

In 1971 Lyle received a Bachelor of Science degree in from the University of Illinois. He had only one job his entire life: operating and eventually co-owning the family business, Ken-O-Kaw Farms. He was a member of the Highway Church of Christ for many years and served first as a deacon and then as an elder.