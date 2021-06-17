Menu
Malora Emaline Cougill
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Malora Emaline Cougill

March 28, 1918 - June 15, 2021

CHARLESTON - Malora Emaline Cougill passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the age of 103. Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. A private burial to be attended by her immediate family will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's preference.

Emaline was born March 28, 1918, in Cumberland County, Illinois to the late Charlie and Maude (VanTassel) Vaughn. She married Oral Cougill on July 27, 1940, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Roscoe McDaniel Cougill (Sallie), Susan Jane Cougill and Sarah Jean Cougill; two grandsons: Chris and Andy; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded by her sisters: Mamie Carlen, Millie Ashby, Mona Gilbert and brothers: Thomas, Clinton, Albert, Nolen, Clive and Clarel Vaughn.

Emaline was a long-time member of the Jack Oak Church of God. She was an avid bowler, loved to play cards, and crocheted many lap robes to gift to the Danville VA.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Emaline's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr. , Charleston, IL
Jun
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr. , Charleston, IL
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Emaline was my aunt, my Dad's sister. She was very special to me. She took care of me as a child and I lived with her family when I started college at EIU. I will always remember all the wonderful times I had with her and my cousins. Love you all very much, Sandy Vaughn Cougill Wyatt.
Sandra Wyatt
June 17, 2021
