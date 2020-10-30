Manju Basu

July 10, 1945 - Oct. 25, 2020

URBANA - Manju Basu, 75, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Urbana, IL. She was born on July 10, 1945 in Kolkata, India to Gokul Das and Monimala (Bose) Dey. Manju married Dr. Asit P. Basu on August 9, 1971 in Charleston, IL.

Manju is survived by her daughter Mausumi (Brandon Haist) Basu; three brothers; one sister; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers; and brothers sisters.

Manju held a Bachelors Degree in Home Economics. During her years in India she was a high school teacher. Later, when she lived in Charleston, IL she was a daycare provider and pre-school teacher.

Manju was an avid community volunteer at the old Charleston Community Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and most recently at Carle Hospice in Champaign. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Manju was a very active member of the Champaign-Urbana, Charleston, and Mattoon communities. She enjoyed entertaining people in her home and was an excellent cook. She loved traveling, reading books, writing poetry, teaching music to children and singing for her friends and family. Manju and her husband served as a host family for several Eastern Illinois University international students over the years. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with her daughter and son-in-law. She was proud of her Indian heritage, and really loved being an American citizen.

Per her wishes, Manju's body will be donated to science at the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, IL, 710 N Neil St. Champaign, IL 61820. Memorial donations may be made in Manju's name to the American Heart Association. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.