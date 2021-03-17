Marcella L. (Brown) Clark

March 9, 1942 - March 12, 2021

OLNEY - Marcella L. (Brown) Clark, age 79, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Olney, Illinois.

Marcella was born on March 9, 1942 in Danville, Illinois to Leslie F. Brown and Sarah (Lawyer) Brown. As a child, Marcella and her brothers relocated to Mattoon with their father and Doris (Kirkendoll) Brown, her adoptive mother and guiding light.

She is survived by her husband Jack L. Clark; sons: David Clark and his wife Mary of Cincinnati, OH and Shawn Clark and his wife Emily of Olney, IL; grandchildren: Jessica and Carson Clark of Olney.

Marcella is also survived by her brother Leslie Brown and his wife Billie of Allen, TX; brother-in-law Rod Clark and his wife Sue of Mattoon, IL; an aunt, Catherine "Kate" Guyette of Mattoon, IL; an uncle, Robert "Pat" Kirkendoll and wife Janet of Garland, TX; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Marcella is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert Brown and Harlan Brown.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.