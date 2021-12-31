Marcia Alice Barnett Boroughs

Oct. 9, 1925 - Dec. 25, 2021

CHARLESTON - On December 25, 2021, at 12:10 a.m., Marcia Alice Barnett Boroughs, 96, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home. Marcia arranged for her body to be donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. There are no plans for a memorial service, as per Marcia's request. Memorial contributions may be made to Coles County Arts Council, Link Art Center in Paris, IL, or the 5 Mile House in Charleston, IL. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marcia was born October 9, 1925, in Bloomington, IN, one of five daughters of Walter J. and Alta M. (Schenck) Barnett. She married Lowell Boroughs on June 10, 1944, and they were together for nearly 77 years.

She is survived by sons: Dana of Boise, ID, Brian (wife Valerie) of Charleston, IL, and Wayne (wife Karen) of Ft. Collins CO; most special friend and "adopted daughter" Carol (Wilson) Boroughs of Westfield, IL; grandchildren: Carrie (Boroughs)Breaux, Scott Boroughs, Kevin Hostettler, and Stacie (Hostettler) Gamez; 11 great-grandchildren; and many wonderful, caring nieces and nephews.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lowell (at age 99 in May 2021); and her four sisters: Lena Margaret, Wilma Ruth, Carol Alta, and Vera Gene.

Marcia made her life as a wife, mother, homemaker, and artist. Her artwork was her passion. Marcia's talents included ceramics, painting, spinning wool and weaving and knitting. In 2019, She received a lifetime achievement award from the Coles County Arts Council. In 2021, Marcia had a one woman showing of her artwork at the Link Art Center in Paris, IL. She also received awards in many juried art shows throughout the area during her career.

After retirement, Marcia and Lowell travelled extensively throughout the U.S. until they settled down in their "cabin in the woods" in rural Charleston in 1990.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Marcia's family.