Marilyn J. Easton Janes

Jan. 21, 1935 - Jan. 1, 2021

MATTOON - Marilyn J. Easton Janes, age 85 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:55 PM Friday, January 1, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Family Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Rd, Mattoon, IL 61938, with Pastor Brad Brown officiating.

Marilyn was born January 21, 1935 in Mattoon, IL to the late Omer and Inza (Reagin) Easton. She married E. Wayne Janes on June 24, 1978 in Mattoon, IL and he preceded her in death on January 27, 1987.

She is survived by two sons: Mark Davis of Greenup, IL, Bryan Davis and wife Xiazhou of Libertyville, IL; one daughter, Colleen Murray of Denham Springs, LA; three brothers: Harold Easton of Mattoon, Dean Easton and wife Rebecca of Bloomington, and Bill Easton and wife Meriul of Hermitage, TN; two sisters: Virginia Driskell and husband Jim of Neoga, IL & Sharon Dalton and husband Ron of Gilbert, AZ; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Kenneth Easton and Wendell Easton; and sisters: Charlotte Lawyer and Margaret Cox. Her brother Robert "Bob" Easton passed away June 5, 2021.

Marilyn was employed at Illinois Department of Human Services where she retired. She attended Family Worship Center in Mattoon, IL and was a member of Women of the Moose in Mattoon.

Energetic and full of life, Marilyn was always on the go. She had a warm and friendly personality and enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by all.