Marjorie M. Beals
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Marjorie M. Beals

March 19, 1937 - Oct. 4, 2021

MATTOON - Marjorie M. Beals, age 84 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at Illini Heritage Rehabilitation and Health in Champaign, IL.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Marjorie was born on March 19, 1937, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of the late Loy R. and Daisy J. (Storm) Shook. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelynne K. Brosam of Urbana, IL; five grandchildren: Jeanette Brosam of Urbana, IL, Jim Brosam of Los Angeles, CA, Tom Beals and wife Nicole of Charleston, IL, Andrew Beals and wife Jenny of Mt Zion, IL, Tyler Beals and wife Janarra of Decatur, IL; and one sister, Fran K. Lanman of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by her son, Donn "Donnie" P. Beals; three brothers: Loy JR., Don, Bob Shook.

For more than twenty years, Marjorie was a dedicated employee of RR Donnelly. She attended Marshall Avenue Christian Church in Mattoon, IL. Over the years, Marjorie enjoyed sending thoughtful cards to her neighbors and creating many friendships along the way. A loving mother and grandmother, Marjorie was truly devoted to her family. She was proud of all their accomplishments and never missed a birthday or special occasion.

She was a woman of strength and compassion who loved deeply. Marjorie's memory will live on through the hearts of her loved ones.

Memorials in her honor may be made to American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 or www.heart.org

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rest Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
2 Entries
Jackie I am so sorry about your mom, comma we had great times as neighbors, and playing together while we were in grade school. I loved when I did your mom's hair I used to go to her house and I can still hear her voice she had a unique voice and she had a unique laugh and I really liked her. Well my parents are gone now too I know too and as we lose them Sam someday we will return To our creator and I can't wait to see them all.
Darlene
October 7, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 7, 2021
