Marjorie Elaine Whitkanack

Nov. 6, 1931 - Sep. 5, 2021

MATTOON - Marjorie Elaine Whitkanack, age 89, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Westfield and Lawrenceville, IL passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Copper Creek Cottages, Mattoon, IL. She was born November 6, 1931 in Waupun, WI the daughter of Charles E. Miller and Iva Pearl Farris Miller. On March 19, 1950 she married Lester Gearl Richard in Coles County, IL; he passed away on November 21, 1993. She later married Rev. James Whitkanack on June 14, 2003 in Westfield, IL.

Survivors include her husband James Whitkanack of Mattoon, IL; children: Diane Brengosz (Mike) of Neshkoro, WI, Lester W. Richard of Kasilof, AK, Andrew Richard (Catherine) of Waynesville, MO, and Ramona Meahl (Rick) of Akron, NY; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and sisters: Wanda Hughes, Charlene Way and Dorothy Garbi.

She was a retired librarian from Eastern Illinois University after 31 years. Elaine was a member of Westfield United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed going to different parks, hiking, playing cards and board games. She was a master peanut brittle maker, and traveled extensively. She volunteered at the EIU Arts Center and the Cancer Center at Sarah Bush Lincoln for many years. She loved working in her rose and flower gardens.

At her request there will be no public services. Inurnment will be held in the Enon Cemetery, Ashmore, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to Iva Pearl Miller Special Education Memorial Scholarship c/o Eastern Illinois University, 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston, IL 61920.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.