Martha M. (Lynn) Kendrick

Nov. 5, 1930 - Mar. 21, 2022

BUDA, Texas - Martha M. (Lynn) Kendrick, 91, formerly of Mattoon, died March 21, 2022 in Buda, TX, at the home of her daughter, Teresa Kendrick.

Lynn was born November 5, 1930 near Madisonville, KY, the only child of H.C. and Willye Lou Utley Gamblin. She graduated from Nortonville High School in 1947, and attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington, earning a B.S of Science from the University of Illinois, Champaign, in 1962. She received a master's degree in education from Eastern Illinois University in 1975. She married Richard Kendrick in 1953 and, after living in Germany and several places in the US, she and her family moved to Mattoon, IL in 1968.

She was a lifelong educator, teaching for a total of 40 years, including long tenures at the Bennett and Hawthorne Elementary schools in Mattoon. She was a life member of the National Education Association and the Retired Teachers Association. She was an Epsilon Sigma Alpha member for 25 years and became a Master Gardener in 2003. She was skilled in sewing and crafts and enjoyed the companionship of animals. At the age of 83 she published a children's book, Jack's Tales, about a beloved pet donkey she knew as a child. She was a dedicated correspondent who kept up with a long list of friends, family, and acquaintances throughout the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1989; a daughter, Alisa Kendrick Brandon in 2001; and a son, William David Kendrick, in 2017.

She is survived by daughters: Teresa Kendrick of Buda, TX, and her husband, Guy Ben-Moshe; Nancy Kendrick Bottorff of Kealakekua, HI and her husband, Richard; and son, Dan Kendrick of Brisbane, Australia and his wife, Shannon; granddaughters: Emmy Brandon (Jarrod) of Bristow, VA; Elly, Georgina, and Charlotte Kendrick of Brisbane; and grandsons: Robert Bottorff (Nancy) of Santa Cruz, CA; and Ian Bottorff (Kaitlyn) of Winona, MN.

A gathering to remember Lynn is to be held May 22, 2022 at the Charleston Country Club, 8355 Country Club Rd., Charleston, from 3-5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, friends may send a donation to the Coles County Animal Shelter (Charleston) in Lynn's name.

For more information about donations call 217 345-4112.