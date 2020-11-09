Martha R. Smith

Nov. 25, 1929 - Nov. 3, 2020

SPRINGFIELD - Martha R. Smith, 90, of Springfield, died at 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born November 25, 1929 in Mattoon, IL to R.V. and Ethel Mae (Stark) Taber. She married Robert Smith in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1990.

She is survived by a son, Robert Brad (Lori) Smith of Rockford, IL; two grandchildren: Amy and Taylor Smith; a brother, Samuel (Maryann) Taber of Savoy, IL and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Troy and Richard Taber and a sister, Jeanne Schilling.

Martha worked as a dental assistant for 10 years and was a homemaker most of her life.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

A private family service will be held at a later date with burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

CDC Protocol shall be followed.

