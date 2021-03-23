Menu
Martha Gean Thompson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Martha Gean Thompson

Oct. 28, 1938 - Feb. 22, 2021

LERNA - Martha Gean Thompson, age 82, of Lerna passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Word of Life Baptist, 700 Shelby Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Tom Butler officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Martha was born on October 28, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, IN the daughter of Charles Leslie and Leota Rose (Hamilton) McFadden. She married Gerald "Gabby" Thompson on February 18, 1961. He preceded her in death in 2006.

For full obituary or to leave online condolences please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Word of Life Baptist
700 Shelby Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Word of Life Baptist,
700 Shelby Avenue,, Mattoon, IL
Schilling Funeral Home
Your mom was a wonderful lady! She was always smiling. Sorry for your loss.
Jane Lawyer Vaughn
March 23, 2021
