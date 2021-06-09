Mary Ann Foreman

Feb. 3, 1935 - June 5, 2021

CHARLESTON – Mary Ann Foreman, 86, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at SBLHC.

Mary Ann was born February 3, 1935 in Charleston, daughter of George and Freda (Hunt) Foreman. She is survived by one sister, Eleanor Simonton of Ankeny, IA; one sister-in-law, Virginia Foreman; nieces and nephews: Jane (Joe) Baptist, Nancy (Ron) Tippitt, Judy Young, Mike (Susan) Simonton, Donna Mae (Ron) Thomas, George (Diana) Foreman, Janice (Richard) Spraker, and Rebecca (Jeremiah) Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, George R. Foreman, one sister, Eloise Piacentine, and one nephew, David Piacentine.

Mary Ann was a U.S. Marines veteran, and went on to continue working for the Department of Defense, retiring at age 55. She loved being outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. Since she never married, she considered her nieces and nephews as her own children, and when her health declined, she moved back to Charleston to be near them. You never had to worry about where you stood with her, she was not shy about offering her opinion.

Her graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Mound Cemetery, Charleston, with Scott Sims officiating. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Lung Association.